Chance the Rapper headlines Royal Farms Arena tonight

Chance The Rapper is a mix between Kirk Franklin and Eminem. The often unpredictable president of the new black boy joy brigade and ardent, yet palatable advocate for Christianity ushered in a new lane for artists, gaining an enormous following while remaining independent. He makes his living by reminiscing over his childhood and looking forward to his blessings in the future while living deliberately in the present. Chance also makes his music free. The 23-year-old won three Grammy's this year, including best rap album for “Coloring Book,” an album released solely on streaming platforms. Chance is rewriting how record executives view artists connecting with their fans, and his presence in music makes him a pioneer for young artists going forward, showing them that they can do things their own way. Chance shows what skill, uniqueness, and faith can do: He could easily capitalize even more on his success, but his concert ticket prices are still pretty reasonable for someone who headlines at large venues and festivals. 8 p.m., Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St., royalfarmsarena.com, $40-$80.