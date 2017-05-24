Bon Iver brings his songs about bout loss and longing to Merriweather Post Pavilion tonight

Justin Vernon, who records his ambitious solo project under the name Bon Iver (similar to say, John Darnielle's The Mountain Goats or Phil Elverum's Mount Eerie) made a big name for himself with 2010's "Bon Iver, Bon Iver," a record that mixed sad-bro indie folk with Talk Talk "Laughing Stock" atmospherics and a touch of '80s cheez—it was something else. Its success, along with some collaborations with Kanye West (after Kanye sampled him on 2008's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy") raised his profile, and made him a kind of art rock hero. And then he took his time, releasing a side project under the name Volcano Choir (named after a bong) in 2013. Finally, last year, Bon Iver proper returned with "22, A Million," a fractured record about loss and longing full of samples, vocal manipulations, and noise. In other words, a total seachange. How this grim, ultimately small record will play at a big venue like Merriweather is unclear, but you should totally go to see what it's like if only to hear that tricky Stevie Nicks sample slither out of the track, ‘10 D E a T H B R E a S T.’ 8 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, (410) 715-5550, merriweathermusic.com, $46-$76.