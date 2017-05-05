Blood, Camp, and Chaos: "Blood for Dracula" director Sarah Jacklin on meticulously messy theater

Dying for the blood of fresh virgins, Dracula makes for the Italian countryside in hopes of seducing the daughters of a religious genteel family. The hunt for untouched flesh proves elusive for the ghastly Count who, in a desperate moment, sucks on a blood-soaked loaf of bread.

So begins the 1974 cult classic "Blood for Dracula," produced by Andy Warhol and directed by Paul Morrissey. Baldly pornographic and hammy as hell, the film is a fitting choice for the Psychic Readings Company's "Late Night Theatre" series finale, a stage adaptation written and directed by Sarah Jacklin.

A company member of Annex Theater, Jacklin first joined Psychic Readings as an actor in their production of "Garbage, Death, and the City of Baltimore," which won City Paper's 2015 award for Best Play. She went on to co-direct "The Maids," and has starred in several of their productions.

In Jacklin's adaptation of "Blood for Dracula," the title character (played by Ishai Barnoy) journeys with his servant, Mario (Mike Smith), to a rural Airbnb where sisters Amelia (Nina Kearin), Ruby (Danni Tsuboi), and Rose (Mariam Keramati) reside. As Amelia confronts her younger sisters over their sexcapades with estate worker Anton (Jacob Zabawa), Dracula plots his next virgin victim.

We sat down with Jacklin to discuss delicious obscenity, her directorial process, and how she embraces the chaos of theater.

City Paper: Of the Morrissey and Warhol collaborations, what were your motivations for picking "Blood for Dracula"?

Sarah Jacklin: The only other contender was "Heat," from the early '70s, starring Andrea Feldman. I feel that movie was at least partly written around her improvisational dialogue, so casting would have been so dependent on [finding someone like that actor]. She threw herself out of a window because she had trouble contending with her minor success. She was sort of the "Cash Me Ousside" girl of her time.

But I really love "Blood for Dracula." Much like in "Suspiria," Udo Kier brings his own mood and way of talking to [his scenes as Dracula]. You don't cast him as a malleable actor who can play anyone and have any accent; you cast him because of his expression of personality and feeling.

I like Grand Guignol theater. In Charles Ludlam's manifesto for the theater of the ridiculous he talks about bathos and pathos. Through extremity, sorrow becomes comic, and comedy becomes sorrowful. Horror is a good genre for that, and [for] heightened expressivity that is palatable and enjoyable, even when cut up or abstracted. People allow for more strangeness in horror.

CP: [Psychic Readings founder and artistic director] Ric Royer said in his introduction that "Blood for Dracula" was possibly the best and worst film ever made. Where do you fall on that spectrum?

SJ: Every time I've watched it, I've enjoyed it. The father character obsesses over how the name Dracula sounds for a solid minute: "Dracula. Drah-cue-lah! I love that name!" He lectures his daughters about how they should marry [Dracula] just because he loves the name.

CP: Do you find that comedy deliberate or unintentional?

SJ: I think there are different kinds of intentionality. When I direct, there are tightly choreographed moments, and other moments where more naturalistic decisions are made by the actors. With naturalism, [it's as if] you're growing different [strains] of bacteria to create the right substrate, when performers can then go for the jugular. I relate to the sumptuous enjoyment of ridiculousness that [Paul Morrissey got] out of his actors. He had to really love and encourage them to get them to [perform how] they did. What's not good about that? I like actors that have something uncanny in them.

CP: In an interview with New Miami Times in 2012, Paul Morrissey said that he was ridiculing all of the stuff that was supposed to be sacred, which aligns with camp as a style and ethos. What makes camp so viable to you?

SJ: Paul Morrissey was a devout Catholic who, in the '70s, cast transsexual people as their chosen gender without batting an eye. He was courageous and ahead of the curve, but he often conflicted himself, ridiculing sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. Yet he loved it, and loved making horror of it. There's something liberating about mocking your own ideals.

CP: Psychic Readings favors "aliveness," and laying bare the human qualities of theater. How do you feel about human vulnerability in theater?

SJ: In Baltimore theater, I either don't see a show, or I see it three times. You see the human quality of time-based work that way. As a director, I like embedding a degree of chaos and randomness into my work, where something can branch off and go wrong. It wakes people up, and keeps the actors on their toes. There's a scene in my play where a character throws a tennis ball at the wall, and it bounces differently every night, sometimes hitting an actor. There's something exciting about failure, and setting up an experiment that may possibly fail in front of people.

This is a quick play, yet it was a 60-hour project. You try to control everything, but often something unexpected happens that excites you. Maybe it's not preconceived, but it's what you love, and want more of. You start to get a sentimental and aesthetic education about what actually appeals to you, which might not be what you thought.

CP: So often I think of meticulousness as looking for errors to iron them out. You're meticulous in finding error for the sake of loving the error, and seeing its human qualities.

SJ: "Videodrome" by David Cronenberg was playing at the Charles this week. There's that scene where Debbie Harry and James Woods are sitting on a bed, and the camera gradually pulls up, the frame broadening until you realize they're in a huge, dark warehouse. Without a set change, you've transitioned to a strange place. Even if just a small lighting or sound change, I like creating moments where the audience loses their bearings, and has to find them again.

CP: I like the choice of Dracula visiting a bed and breakfast. Is a B&B the modern estate?

SJ: It's really any place of the upper-middle class. It could be a McMansion in a subdivision that they bought when they were [wealthier], and now it's rented out to college kids. Or maybe it's a rotting Reservoir Hill mansion they bought thinking they'd fix it up, and never did. Either way, it's in schadenfreude anticipation of total collapse.