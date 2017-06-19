Beyond Video meets its goal, Baltimore will get a nonprofit video store

With roughly two days to go, Beyond Video, the nonprofit video store project developed by the Baltimore Video Collective, reached its $30,000 funding goal.

The store got a pretty significant boost over the weekend when an anonymous donor ponied up $10,000 (gotta be John Waters, right?). Additionally, Maryland Film Festival programming director Eric Hatch offered a $600 matching campaign that includes a donation of movies—$400 in limited-edition Blu-rays released by Twilight Time from Hatch's personal collection, a $65 Blu-ray copy of "Possession," and the first five documentaries from Frederick Wiseman—if the goal was met by midnight tonight. As per Kickstarter rules, the campaign had to reach its monetary threshold before the deadline in order to receive a single cent. (Full disclosure: This author is a backer.)

Since its inception in 2012, Baltimore Video Collective has amassed a collection of 5,000 titles. They say $20,000 of they funds they've received will go toward securing more movies, while the rest will go toward fixing up the N. Howard Street storefront, the former home of Reptilian Records.

On Wednesday, the collective will celebrate reaching its goal at Golden West Cafe with a night of "drinks, sights and sounds."