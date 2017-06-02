Artists for Truth auction works to benefit media literacy organizations tonight

June 2

One interesting/troubling/terrifying footnote to the 2016 presidential election has been the issue of fake news. It's bad on all sides, you see. The most obvious example is the way that Trump and Co.®©™ use the term to reinforce to their followers the idea that outlets such as the New York Times and CNN and so on are "elite" and so, not to be trusted at all. But then, as Leah Finnegan wrote in a December newsletter, shows like "The Daily Show" have become well-loved and trusted news sources for liberals, even though it brands itself as a "fake news program." "But it’s fake news for liberals, and fake news that hides behind the scrim of comedy, so it’s not seen as something as mendacious as fake news from the other side," Finnegan writes. "But it’s still pervasive to the complacency and misinformation of those who consume it. It’s fake news that’s become—wait for it—completely normalized." All of this to say, most Americans could benefit from a little media literacy training, a little critical thinking 101. As a way to help that particular cause, local artist/activist group Artists for Truth works to "enable citizens with the skills and tools to effectively develop a civil society based on truth." At the opening reception for this show, more than 250 works by 150 artists (including CP photo editor J.M. Giordano) will be on display and available for purchase through a silent auction. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Enoch Pratt Free Library, the Baltimore Action Legal Team, Bethesda's News Literacy Project, and Oakland's Center for Media Justice. Artists for Truth's programs throughout the exhibition's run include a "digital self-defense" workshop, a media literacy training, and more. Opening reception and auction June 2, 6-10 p.m., on view through June 23, Space Camp, 16 W. North Ave., artistsfortruth.com, free.