Record Store Day is tomorrow, and just after that archival label Numero Group brings its pop-up tour to Baltimore

Record Store Day is tomorrow, and with it comes some cool limited releases—and some head-scratching ones, like a picture disk for the very common Yes album "90125" or a record of bluegrass Nirvana covers—as well as long lines. Locally, Baltimore County-bred acts All Time Low and Animal Collective have 'sclusie releases coming out, so look for those. And over at Celebrated Summer, there is the very limited Wildhoney "Bongs Don't Cry" tape, as mentioned in our Weed Issue, as well as a limited release by "Baltimore-ish" hardcore band Angel Du$t.

Crate-diggers and collectors will have another opportunities to score rare gems next week, too, when archival record label Numero Group sets up a pop-up shop at the Metro Gallery on April 26. Numero specializes in re-releases of original recordings that have become a bit harder to find and putting out comps of artists deserving another look. Their catalogue includes everything from early 7-inches by seminal indie groups such as The Feelies and Hüsker Dü to early White Zombie albums to a Blonde Redhead box set to albums by under-the-radar Midwestern soul groups such as The Dontells and Frank Williams & The Rocketeers, to name a few.

Doors open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Numero will be bringing seven pallets of LPs, 45's, CDs, shirts, books, and anything else they can carry, so prepare to block out some time.