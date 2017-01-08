Amazon You Wild Tho, WYD?: E-commerce behemoth's streaming options are really out here ready to disrupt the canon

Seems like Amazon scoops up movies and shoves them onto the web so fast they can't necessarily keep track of, categorize, or provide cover art for what they've got streaming. Rush through the e-commerce behemoth's "Recently Added" Prime options and you'll see plenty of movies represented by just a title in white on an abstract dark background—an accidentally egalitarian move that makes Alan Clarke's corrosive skinhead study "Made In Britain," William Lustig's sub-"Dirty Harry," pseudo-"The Warriors" strut "Vigilante," and Ralph Bakshi and Frank Frazetta's viking bro-down "Fire and Ice" all equally appealing and mysterious.

OK, so sometimes a release date is totally wrong (two examples: 2016's "Killbillies" listed as 1970; 1980's "The Return," from 2016) or the version Amazon provides is stepped-on and dank (Joe Don Baker detective fumbler and MST3K favorite "Mitchell" has an obscure TV station icon in the corner and all the bad words omitted, while "The Long Hair Of Death," Antonio Margheriti's witchy freak-out starring Barbara Steele, streams via a shaky, faded transfer with audio so rough you'll think your ears popped), but still. Amazon Prime remains a respite from slicker, streaming #content from Netflix and Amazon's own more respectable arm of original programming, and seemingly screams "NERD" in the face of classy game-changer, Filmstruck.

Briefly, let's talk Filmstruck, the Turner Classic-Criterion Collection okey-doke that has got the Film Internet going nuts. Scrolling through its hundreds of arthouse classics and foreign cinema deep cuts, I fear for tedious Tinder dates of the future, where Filmstruck and chill might be a thing. Its well of options is deep-ish though and beyond all the Bergman and Truffaut, there is: "Come and See," a Belarussian howl—and "Ivan's Childhood" corrective—that really does ask the question, "If you could kill infant Hitler would you?"; "Touki Bouki," a sometimes surreal story of escapism straight out of Senegal; "Tomorrow," just about the saddest movie ever made; and the diffident early crime movies of Takeshi Kitano ("Violent Cop," "Boiling Point," "Sonatine"). About as "low" as Filmstruck's willing to go with its selection is lonely hesher classic "Heavy Metal," which peaks when some space creatures' coke-sniffing session gets soundtracked by Don Felder, and the giddy, shticky, virtuosic "The Stunt Man."

And there are problems with Filmstruck, which might as well be in Beta mode to be honest: You can't watch it directly on a television; its jazzy Javascript design doesn't let you open a description in a new tab or window; my fully updated version of Chrome doesn't let my Watchlist load, which Filmstruck tells me is a browser problem and tells me to click on a link that lists acceptable browsers, but clicking on that link gives you a big fat 404; and its bonus content, for now at least, is undercooked. The "Adventures In Moviegoing" series so far consists of comedian Bill Hader talking about his favorite movies, which is well, starfuck-y, and lame.

This is the kind of annoying shit that comes off as charming on Amazon Prime, where organizational half-assery is nearly trangressive—with a touch of web flaneur. An episode of something called "Sports Innerview" on Amazon Prime features Sylvester Stallone in a Planet Hollywood polo tucked into his khakis talking about golf—preferable to the guy who played Stefon on "Saturday Night Live" misreading "A Woman Under The Influence."

That said, Amazon housing exceptional scraps of cinematic crap and weirdness does not deaden the realities of Amazon, with its vicious factories or, um, "fulfillment facilities," that get us granola bars and dehumidifiers and Blu-Rays in less than 24 hours at physical store-wrecking low prices and alleged monitoring of its employees for maximum productivity and so on.

But this is America amid late capitalism, so you take what you can get, and where else can you get, say, such a massive stock of exhilarating '80s and '90s action fare: "Beyond The Seventh Door," a Canadian action dealie with the floppy logic of an NES side-scroller; 1990's "Payback" with Roger Rodd and Don Swayze (also titled "Nightfall" and listed as coming out in 1999 in a separate stream-able option on Amazon) wherein a Vietnam vet takes down some right-wing loons; "Balance Of Power," where Tae Bo bro Billy Blanks helps poor kids learn martial arts, at least until gangsters shake him down and shit gets real; "Lethal Games," a libertarian shoot em' up about communities getting justice on their own terms featuring Frank Stallone; and "Crisis" with a sullen, tubby Lacrosse butt sorta babe David Bradley riding a motorcycle on the cover and a scene where our hero throws an axe—like, throws it, like a shot put, like the bone in "2001: A Space Odyssey"—that hits a windshield and causes a baddie's car to crash and catch on fire.

These lunkheaded highlights are all spiritual trickle-down from recently resurrected "Samurai Cop" (also stream are two other movies by its director, Amir Shervan: "Killing American Style" and "Young Rebels")—the kinds of movies that feel like porno with all of the hardcore fucking taken out.

Recently, Amazon also got a glut of Italian crime, horror, and westerns, of the blunt and scrappy sort. All this Italian garbage enables a deep dive into the filmographies of directors Enzo Castallari and Lucio Fulci, two Italian auteurs who regularly mix hard, strong stuff-style craft and expressionistic whims, for better and worse.

From Castallari: scattered epic "The Heroin Busters," a stand-out for its Goblin score and fairly scuzzy shoot-up spot scenes that sit up there with "Christiane F". in their ugly, inviting decadence. Others from Enzo: "Keoma," "1990: Bronx Warriors," "The New Barbarians," and "Escape From The Bronx," an "Escape From New York" rip-off (and "1990: Bronx Warriors" sequel and another MST3K fave) that's all explosions and proto-Rob Liefeld mise en scene featuring Henry Silva (so much Silva on Amazon Prime right now) as a totalitarian cog scowling like an angry house cat the whole time.