Car crashes into Metro Gallery, tonight's show canceled

At about 1:30 p.m. an SUV slammed into the front of the Station North music venue the Metro Gallery, according to manager Patrick Martin.

Two pedestrians were taken away in an ambulance and a third person, who was not struck, refused medical treatment. There were no other injuries reported.

Friday night's bill of Rosetta, Leveless, and Sweethearts has been canceled, Martin said.

"No other shows have been canceled at this time," he said. "We're looking for a space to Rosetta to play tonight though."

A security video viewed by City Paper shows a light-colored SUV heading northbound on N. Charles Street, hopping the curb, and colliding with the front of the bar. The SUV bounced back and hit a blue car parked behind it, narrowly missing the driver.

The front door glass at Metro Gallery was shattered and the second window frame next to Metro Cleaners was partially knocked out. The brick work under the club's facade was also damaged.

UPDATE: Martin said Metro Gallery will be open tomorrow.