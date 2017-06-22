With generous portions and a comfortable space, Wicked Sisters fills the void left by McCabe's

When McCabe's restaurant suffered a fire in December 2014, one which ended up closing the restaurant permanently, it was a loss felt keenly in the neighborhood. Sure, there were (and are) plenty of other tavern/restaurants in north Baltimore just blocks away. But McCabe's had its own particular casual vibe, one that drew patrons from a range of ages and neighborhoods for well-executed pub food in a friendly setting. It was a place to go after a softball game, for a meal with kids and grandparents, or an inexpensive option on a night when no one wanted to cook. It was an easy go-to.

Opened late last year, Wicked Sisters nicely steps into McCabe's shoes. The service is still warm and welcoming, and although the pub, owned and operated by sisters Carrie Podles and Lori Gjerde, and Gjerde's husband, Charlie, is basically unrecognizable from the former establishment, the renovations bring a freshness to what was a dark space. Outside, someone has a beautiful eye with the planters that brim with pretty arrangements of herbs, flowers, and the occasional vegetable, which dress up the well-worn concrete sidewalk. Inside, brick walls are a warm white, set off by black accents and honey-colored wood floors. Each of two levels boasts a bar and televisions along with separate spaces for high tops, tables, and booths. On the night we dined, the soundtrack skewed Gen X high school nostalgia (Big Country, Men at Work, The Fixx—twice), but the crowd felt at least a generation older and younger.

Like the décor, Wicked Sisters is similarly simple and streamlined. There are not a million choices here, and that's to the restaurant's credit to try not to be everything to everyone. The kitchen is also not afraid to offer the familiar and renditions of well-loved recent trends. You'll find crab mac 'n' cheese, sweet, spicy brussels sprouts, and a lovely rendition of roasted beet salad ($11) laced with pomegranate seeds and goat cheese that reminds you why this combination was good in the first place.

On an earlier lunchtime visit, we stuck to sandwiches, and during a subsequent meal at dinnertime, we saw many people doing the same. Sitting at a high top on the second floor watching an Orioles game, an Insanity burger ($15) loaded up with onion ring, slaw, bacon, and cheddar seems de rigueur (alright, and a little decadent). Plus, the fries are magnificent—thickly cut, deeply brown, crunchy outside. Yes. Despite its smoked bourbon barbecue sauce, a chicken sandwich ($13) seems a little tame in comparison.

Regardless of whether you choose sandwiches or entrees or an assemblage of starters, know that portions are generous. I was advised that I'd definitely want an entrée if I ordered the baked meatball appetizer, but honestly, an average appetite could have been perfectly satisfied with the three golf ball-sized meatballs ($13) drenched in bright marinara provided by Woodberry Kitchen under a blanket of mozzarella.

Dinner options rotate and might include a pork chop, crabcakes, and several steak options. The steak and fries feels a little pricey at $26 for sirloin, and though the meat was nicely and minimally seasoned, it was prepared more medium than the requested medium rare. The accompanying asparagus, however, was plain but perfectly done with a nice snap to it.

"Everything Bagel" Salmon ($24) sounds gimmicky but really works quite well. All the seeds and spices of an everything bagel coat a generous fillet of salmon, which sits atop shredded potatoes and a refreshing preparation of shaved fennel. There could be a little less of the yogurt sauce that's drizzled over it all—the dish is already rich enough—but the whole effect feels creative and just tastes good.

Should you find room for dessert, you may be tempted by mason jars of ice cream sundaes and a wine-infused frozen concoction known as wine cream (alcoholic and only served to adults). Given the choice of roughly two dozen taps, I suggest you go in another alcoholic direction and choose a brew from the very fine, mostly locally focused beer list as dessert. Raise a pint to the former McCabe's and the future of Wicked Sisters.

Wicked Sisters is open for lunch, Monday- Friday, brunch Saturday-Sunday, and dinner seven days.