What goes better with pretzels than beer? Celebrate National Pretzel Day at Das Bier Haus

April 26

Today in fake food holidays, it's National Pretzel Day. Snyder's of Hanover even sent the City Paper staff a huge box of its pretzels just to mark the occasion. Thanks, Snyder's! Pretzels are a pretty solid, functional snack, nice and salty without packing in a ton of calories, but as "Seinfeld" once famously noted, they make you thirsty. And that's why, if you choose to celebrate this high holy day of snacking, I recommend you head down to Federal Hill for a meal that pairs a pretzel with its good and flavorful buddy, beer. Das Bier Haus is serving up six different kinds of pretzels, each paired with a beer from Devil's Back Bone. So right when you're feeling parched, there's a cold brew to quench your thirst. Doesn't get better than that on National Pretzel Day. Be sure to email DBHevents@gmail.com to get tickets for one of the two seatings. 6 p.m. or 8 p.m., Das Bier Haus, 1542 Light St., (443) 708-8854, dasbierhaus21230.com, $30.

