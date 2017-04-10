Ware House 518 has closed; gay lounge to take its place

Ware House 518, the southern-inspired restaurant and cocktail bar, has closed, owner Ezra Tilaye announced in a release. And according to the Baltimore Business Journal, it will be reopening as a gay lounge.

"It has been amazing seven years in our space. We have made great relationships, had amazing staff, worked with wonderful vendors, made great memories, and most importantly, served outstanding guests," said in a statement. "We thank all who have supported us throughout the years, and are looking forward to new and exciting projects on the horizon."

A Facebook page for the forthcoming bar, G•A•Y, says it will open April 28 and feature "small plates, electronic dance music, weekend entertainment & Baltimore's best drag brunch." One of the co-owners, Joshua Persing, tells the Baltimore Business Journal: "It will be an L.A. chic lounge. The space is beautiful, so it will just be a lot of cosmetic work with curtains and furniture, but not too many things need to be changed."

Tilaye and business partner Tegist Ayalew will continue to operate their D.C. restaurant, Creme.