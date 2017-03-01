There are still a few tickets left for Cosmic Cocktail

Our annual guide to the city's dining scene, Eat, is on stands now (go get one!) along with our issue taking readers inside the kitchen at Brewer's Art.

And each time City Paper puts this guide out we host the Cosmic Cocktail Party to showcase some of the best food and drink around town. This year's party, happening tomorrow (!), is once again at the American Visionary Art Museum, from 7-10 p.m. There are still tickets! But very few, so you might want to get on that.

Fork & Wrench, Verde Pizza, Tapas Teatro, Myth & Moonshine, and Lumbini are among the restaurants slinging food. Don't miss out.