Sagamore Spirit set to open Port Covington distillery in April

Sagamore Spirit, Kevin Plank's Maryland-style rye whiskey, is set to open a distillery in Port Covington on April 21, the company announced earlier today.

Like many craft whiskeys, Sagamore is currently distilled in Indiana and then sent to Baltimore where it is cut to proof with spring water from Sagamore Farm, Plank's county horse farm, and bottled and labeled. The new facility will bring the entire process to the city, at a 22,000-square-foot distillery building on East Cromwell Street. The campus also features a 27,000-square-foot visitors center with tasting rooms and a 120-foot tower that houses the water.

With an aging process of about four years, the first batch of made-entirely-in-Maryland Sagamore Spirit should hit shelves around 2021. The distilled product will sit in an aging barn either at Plank's Baltimore County farm or a facility on North Point Boulevard.

"The magic happens during the aging process—the flora and fauna of our new aging barns will mingle with the spirit and create a flavor profile that is uniquely and fully Maryland.will mingle with the spirit and create a flavor profile that is uniquely and fully Maryland," a rep for Sagamore said.

To mark the opening of the distillery, Sagamore Spirit will be offering free tours on April 21-23, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The last tour begins at 5 p.m. each day.