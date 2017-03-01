Reacting to the BBJ's story on Jimmy's going upscale with GIFs

When news broke late last year that beloved Fells Point greasy spoon Jimmy's Restaurant would be sold to new owners, there was some concern. In addition to being a political institution, thanks in no small part to Willie Don, the restaurant has been a decades-long staple for no-nonsense truck-driver breakfasts piled high with eggs, home fries, and/or delicious meats. Would that change?

Yesterday, the Baltimore Business Journal confirmed that it will be changing, with new owner Rudy Keskin opting for upscale fare and a renovation of the simple, down-home interior, after previously indicating he wouldn't change much. They're keeping the name, though. Below are passages from the BBJ's article with a few thoughts in GIF form."

"Soon to come is 24-hour service four days a week, beer and wine on the menu, catering and even starched table cloths to set a new mood each day for dinner service between 3 p.m. and midnight."

"Other changes include removal of the drop ceiling to expose original tiles, new lighting, new flooring imported from Italy and custom-made furniture from Turkey."

"'We are adding a charcoal grill,' Keskin said. The grill will enable Jimmy's to turn out grilled shrimp, lamb, chicken and beef kabobs as well as grilled octopus."

"We are adding panini sandwiches, falafel, hummus, babaganoush, spinach pies, pasta, seafood, vegetarian options, calamari, stuffed grape leaves and seven different salads. You've got to have something for everybody."

"'Jimmy's is a neighborhood restaurant,' Keskin said. 'Fells Point is going through big changes. I see the city spending money and from what I see, in the next five years, Fells Point will be hot. The restaurant needs to be upgraded, too, at the same time.'"

"Keskin said one thing won't change: the restaurant's name."