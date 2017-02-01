Mi & Yu Noodle Bar announces Hampden location

Mi & Yu Noodle Bar, the popular ramen spot with locations in Federal Hill and Mount Vernon Marketplace, announced on Facebook it will be opening a third location at The Rotunda in Hampden.

A lease is signed at the 40th Street building, and Mi & Yu expects to be open in October, the post says.

Last year we awarded Mi & Yu Best Ramen for the restaurant's willingness to break with tradition somewhat, adding things such as duck, short rib meatballs, pork belly, and a variety of spices to its ramen bowls.

The short rib steamed bao was also one of our favorite dishes in 2016. Here's Casey Ember explaining why: "The soft, freshly steamed bun is slathered with your choice of savory umami or spicy Sriracha mayo, topped with pickled radish and carrot slaw, red onion, fresh cucumbers, and cilantro, then stuffed with your favorite protein—anything from buttermilk fried chicken to adobo duck with duck jus to fried tofu. While roast pork belly is the standard choice for many steamed buns, the braised, miso-glazed short ribs are the only option here if you're really about that low key luxurious lifestyle. Savory threads of tender short ribs create a tasty bite with the tangy, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, and chewy steamed bun."

So, needless to say we're pleased with this development.