Local restaurants close in support of A Day Without Immigrants protest

Several restaurants, including those in the Foreman Wolf chain of high-end restaurants, will close today in support of the A Day Without Immigrants protest happening nationwide.

This morning, the four restaurants owned by Cindy Wolf, who was just named a James Beard award semifinalist, and Tony Foreman announced, "We will not operate today in support of our staff - without whom it would be impossible to operate at all. #adaywithoutimmigrants."

On the heels of a glowing review from The Washington Post, Canton Venezuelan restaurant Alma Cocina Latina announced the same. Reservoir Hill's Dovecote Cafe joined in this morning. CP's Baynard Woods reports Puerto 511 just decided to joint the list. Fells Point Mexican restaurant BMore Cocina announced this morning it would be serving free coffee to anyone who stopped by before closing at noon.

Steamed bun shop Ekiben announced their decision to close yesterday with a Facebook post that included a mock Q&A.

"As immigrants and the sons of immigrants, the three owners of Ekiben have chosen to stand in solidarity with those affected by recent laws limiting immigration to our great country," one of the answers reads. "That is all. We hope our customers and our city can understand and respect this choice."

The Big Mama's Asian Kitchen pop-up at R. House will be going on as scheduled, they assured.

A rally in support of immigrants is planned for 1 p.m. this afternoon outside the Creative Alliance.