Last Call? Club Charles to close, but for how long remains unclear

Rumors have been circulating that the iconic Station North bar Club Charles is set to close, and after talking with multiple sources, City Paper has learned the bar's doors will shut for the foreseeable future on Aug. 1.

"The bar will be closing indefinitely for renovations," said one source close to the operations of the 66-year-old club. "That's all we're saying right now. It will close on August 1 and we're not sure when it will reopen."

Other sources City Paper spoke to, all of whom are intimately familiar with the operations of the bar, were unsure if Club Charles would reopen at all. It was not clear if there would even be renovations. Nobody entirely knows what it means for Club Charles to be "closing" or for how long, and some City Paper spoke to cited Club Charles owner Joy Martin's unpredictability.

Martin had no comment when contacted about the impending closure.

The mystery surrounding Club Charles invited speculation about Martin's other properties in Station North. Some wondered why Lost City Diner was closed during Artscape—presumably a time when the restaurant would receive the most foot traffic—when it was open last year. There have also been rumors that the building at the corner of North Avenue and North Charles, which houses Pearson's Florist and is also owned by Martin, is going to become a hotel.

Martin's mother, Esther Martin, opened the popular Charles Street bar in 1951, when it was named The Wigwam. The name was changed to Club Charles, according to the Sun, in the '70s, when Joy and her siblings were brought in to run the bar. Known for its art-deco interior, well-curated jukebox, neon lights, and off-kilter decor, Club Charles has become a home for luminaries such as John Waters and other members of the city's arts scene, as well as moviegoers at the Charles Theatre.