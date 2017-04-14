Countdown to 4/20: Orange Zest Awakening Mints—5 mg of THC that tastes like citrus and looks like birth control pills

As we ramp up to City Paper's annual weed issue, City Paper's weed critics Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg will be reviewing one weed product a day.

I was recently in Denver for a conference and talked to several people who don't normally smoke but were going to go buy some edibles to try while they were in town. The fact that newbies had chowed down some weed was obvious down at the hotel bar, where people nervously fidgeted, skizzed out, or sat in silence.

Weed eaters are now facing something of an omnivore's dilemma, or at least an embarrassment of riches. New cannabis cookbooks seem to be released daily and the edibles sections of dispensaries are overflowing. But as many tourists have learned the hard way—edibles can be tricky. If you're smoking, you take a toke and wait a minute and then take another. You can manage it better. But when you eat a brownie, you don't feel anything for a while as it works its way through your gut. Maybe you even meet a little more. Then boom! You feel like that Michigan cop who made brownies with confiscated weed back in 2007 and ended up calling 9-11 saying "We made brownies and I think we're dead, I really do."

A good move—take something that can dissolve in your mouth so you don't have to wait til it goes through your digestive track to tell how you're faring. I loved the Orange Zest Awakening Mints. They're small orange pills that come in a punch-out pack—it looks sort of like birth control pills and tastes like vitamin C. They dissolve right under your tongue.

Each pill is a moderate 5 mg THC dose from an uppy sativa blend that also contains orange oil, ginseng, and gingko. If you'd rather chill, the same company, Dixie Elixers and Edibles, also has a Peppermint Relaxing Mint, but that's not really my thing (I also question any company that uses Dixie in its name—but I didn't know the name until I looked a little closer).

Since I was out of town and was reporting on weed and didn't have much else to do, I'd take one in the morning with breakfast and some coffee. It would come on fast and I could judge whether or not I wanted another as I floated through the weird hermetic world of hotel life in bliss, watching as the brownie-eating newbies scooped their faces up off the bar.

The one bad thing about them, if you're really a lightweight, is these mints are so small you can't really break them in half.

There are endless options for edibles, but this one is discreet, mild, and vivifying.