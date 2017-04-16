Countdown to 4/20: Lemon OG Kush, good starter weed for the teen in your life who sees through D.A.R.E.

With City Paper's annual weed issue around the corner, City Paper weed critics Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg will be reviewing one weed product a day.

In an ideal world, or at least one where weed is straight-up, full-stop legal and Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III's little old man body is flayed like an animal carcass at a Watain concert, you would hand Lemon OG Kush out to every teen who sees through D.A.R.E and has got to be thinking about getting stoned.

A hybrid of Lemon Skunk and OG Kush, Lemon OG Kush proffers a high that begins where a night of drinking ends, with the imbiber heavy-lidded, a little bit sleepy, and fairly melancholy which, mind you, is a great way to spend the night stoned and alone at home or with friends, whether you're a pot veteran of n00b. Basically, its high escalates quickly and then slinks away gently over a few hours, leaving a kind of ambient buzz that may rollover into the next morning. There is a fragment from Jean Cocteau's book "Opium," both profound but also pretty stoopid, that I kept thinking about while this well-loved entry level strain fogged my noggin: "The body thinks, the body dreams, the body becomes soft and flaky, the body flies. The smoker embalmed alive."

Strength: 7

Nose: Like you sprayed some stepped-on weed with Lysol

Euphoria: 8

Existential Dread: 3

Freaking Out When Crazy Person Approaches You: 6

Drink Pairing: Stone IPA

Music Pairing: Thundercat, "Drunk"

Rating: 7