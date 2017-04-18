Countdown To 4/20: Double Dream, the Grateful Dead "Shakedown Street" of weed

With City Paper's annual weed issue around the corner, City Paper weed critics Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg will be reviewing one weed product a day.

The douchey spectre of Green Crack looms large right now, at least around these parts. Lots of people consider Double Dream an analogue to Green Crack because it also yields another buzzy, fast-paced high good for chatting and running around like a crazy person, though Double Dream is less predictable, mealier, and just plain weirder—it's a little closer to actual crack than Green Crack, to be honest. Think of it as the weird creepy cousin to Green Crack or something.

Double Dream, however, is another example of "weed maximalism," in which strains are mixed, matched, and stacked almost incestuously, offering highs that might just hobble you and at the least, feel untrustworthy. See, Double Dream is a cross between Blue Dream and Dream Star, which itself is a cross between Blue Dream and Stardawg—all of this is too close to Grateful Dead song titles for comfort to be honest and the high's not unlike combining two things that don't make no sense together kind of like, well, speaking of the Grateful Dead, their disco-fawnk-blooz album, 1978's "Shakedown Street." That album, like this weed, is very much an acquired taste, for sick fucks and diehards only.

Strength: 7

Nose: Blueberry Frozen Yogurt with sweaty beard hair in it

Euphoria: 7

Existential Dread: 7

Freaking Out When Crazy Person Approaches You: 7

Drink Pairing: cranberry juice mixed with cheap vodka 40/60

Music Pairing: Milk Music, "Mystics" (or ok fine, Grateful Dead's "Shakedown Street")

Rating: 7