Aug. 24

6-8 p.m., Parks & People Foundation, 2100 Liberty Heights Ave., (410) 448-5663, parksandpeople.org, free (RSVP to community.greening@parksandpeople.org).

Gardening in the city isn’t easy. Unpaved space is scarce, and often the soil has been contaminated by hazardous chemicals. But with the know-how, it’s possible to create sustainable food sources from the ground up. Learn the basics of urban soils, composting, nutrient management, and more so you can start your own micro-farm.