Aug. 31

Noon-2 p.m., Open Society Institute-Baltimore, 201 N. Charles St., Suite 1300, (443) 524-2558, aclu-md.org, free (RSVP to KWallington@justicepolicy.org).

It’s easy to feel that your vote is not enough to bring the change you want see. Still, you gotta vote (yes, really). But if you’re not satisfied by that civic duty, get involved in legislative advocacy. Learn about legislative process, bill tracking, and more from expert Jennifer Bevan-Dangel so you can get shit done.