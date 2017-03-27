Vigil for Timothy Caughman at the LaFayette Monument in Photos

On Saturday night, poet, activist, and occasional City Paper contributor Tariq Touré, with the help of other frequent faces at protest and resource-sharing events in the city, organized a vigil for Timothy Caughman, the New York man killed by Hampden resident James Harris Jackson, in Mount Vernon near the LaFayette Monument. About 20 people gathered, holding styrofoam cups with candles in them and stood in a semi-circle where Touré and others from the community spoke.

As candles were passed out, there were murmurs of some of the conflicts that arose at the Hate Free Hampden vigil for Caughman held earlier in the night and Touré told City Paper that he wanted to do the vigil in a more "neutral place" than Hampden, especially for the people of color attending to feel comfortable.

The vigil ended with a reading of the Assata Shakur poem, "i believe in living." and then the group was asked to leave the group with one word. Among the words offered by the group: "fight," "solidarity," and "anger." (Brandon Soderberg)