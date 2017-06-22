Tuesday: Jill Scott

June 27

Jill Scott, the powerfully golden Philadelphia-born singer who moonlights as an actress, has been gracing fans with her down-to-earth appeal in music and film since the late 90's. Scott got her start as a spoken word poet, and after linking up with The Roots, co-writing the song “You Got Me,” performed by Erykah Badu, Scott emerged as a solo artist captivating audiences with her strong voice and vulnerable writing. While singing quickly became her calling card, Scott still found time to develop her acting skills, and started to appear in television shows and movies, most notably Tyler Perry's “Why Did I Get Married” in 2007. You should check that out if you haven't; Scott gives a great performance as she reckons with an adulterous, ain't-shit husband who constantly puts her down and fat shames her. Her acting and modeling talent is only surpassed by her musicianship with three Grammy's and five chart-topping albums. Her words and sounds have solidified her as a staple in hip-hop/R&B/Neo-Soul music.n 7:30 p.m., The Lyric Opera House. 140 W. Mount Royal Ave., modell-lyric.com, $51.50-$111.50. (Reginald Thomas II)