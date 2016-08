Aug. 30

8 p.m., The Crown, 1910 N. Charles St., (410) 625-4848, facebook.com/TheCrownBaltimore, $8.

If you thought shoegaze was all about dreamy, weightless fuzzies, think again. Described by Noisey as “Wales’ best-kept secret” and “Robert Smith having an aneurysm,” Chain Of Flowers packs a punch. With six members, they can’t really help it. Check out their big sound with support from New York dream-pop band Big Eater and locals Dumbcharger and Murderboats.