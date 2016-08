Aug. 25

Through Sept. 5, Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, (410) 252-0200, marylandstatefair.com, $8.

Revel in the great American pastime of eating grease-dripping funnel cake while contemplating which pig is A, the cutest, and B, would make the best bacon. Then see what that funnel cake looks like post-digestion as you ride roller coasters and other questionably-sound contraptions. Really, it’s great.