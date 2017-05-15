The Charles Summer Revivals

We can't give you a full-stop list of what the Charles Theater will be resurrecting this summer because it hasn't been released as of press time, but I was lucky to get the names of at least three revivals happening in July and August: Ken Russell's "The Devils," a baroque and bonkers 1971 movie starring Oliver Reed and Vanessa Redgrave about a Catholic priest accused of practicing witchcraft, which here is given the typically over-the-top Ken Russell treatment, so lots of gore and sex and a scene where a nun masturbates and a bunch of nuns sexually assaulting Jesus; David Lynch's "Wild At Heart," a crime-spree road movie about Elvis and "The Wizard Of Oz" and starring Nicolas Cage, Laura Dern, and Willem Dafoe's creepy tiny teeth (the "X-rated version," adds a little more sex and some Hollywood-studio-offending gore); and Alex Cox's "Repo Man," a sci-fi, punk comedy classic with one of the best soundtracks that really needs no introduction or word-spilling from yours truly. Be on the lookout for the Senator's list of revivals soon, too. The Charles Theater, 1711 N. Charles St., (410) 727-3464, thecharles.com. (Brandon Soderberg)