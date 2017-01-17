The Booze Issue

There are always reasons to drink, but the start of this year, with lots of worry about our incoming president and the creeping cold of winter (which sometimes concedes and suddenly it’s nearly 70 degrees outside—also troubling!), boozing is particularly appealing this month. So we've got a Booze Issue, a quick guide to—as poets Prodigy and Havoc of Mobb Deep once said—"drink away the pain.” This week, Casey Embert chronicles a few nights of running around the city in search of cheap shots, cheap beer, and a Baltimore boozing scene separate from the dance parties and cocktail-spots most of our readers and staff usually check out; City Paper photo editor J.M. Giordano gives a glimpse of Baltimore Whiskey Company's whiskey- and gin-making processes; our movie critics recommend off-the-beaten path booze films; I review the recent novel “Suite For Barbara Loden” about cult director and actor Barbara Loden, best known for 1970's “Wanda,” a movie where the titular character's fate is sealed and where she is possibly saved in a bar; and Lisa Snowden-McCray celebrates Applebee's karaoke in White Marsh, where the food and booze are well, “acceptable,” but where the cast of characters are heroes of un-self-conscious crooning. Then there are the news-y reasons to drink: the aforementioned presidency of Donald Trump and the city's seeming cluelessness on how to properly handle its arts scene, particularly its DIY spots. And you can consider plenty of elements in this issue as things to read up on and then declare, “cheers to that”: the signed consent decree between Baltimore and the Department of Justice—a vital step toward police reform; the push to radically reform our screwed up bail system; and the opening of Press Press' brick-and-mortar publication workshop and reading library. Drink to all of that—not that you, dear reader, need a reason. (Brandon Soderberg)