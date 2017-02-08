The 2017 Sex Issue

That a Sex Issue is automatically controversial or at least subversive says more about American attitudes toward sex and sexuality than it does an alt-weekly's “edginess” or whatever; but OK, well, here we are with our annual Sex Issue while Donald Trump occupies the Oval Office (he has, among other things, asked that female staffers “dress like women”) and right behind him is VP Mike Pence, who thinks you can electroshock the gay out of people. So City Paper has decided to put together a Sex Issue that comes out and celebrates a few variances in sex and sexuality, with a focus on the visual, and just lets these things speak for themselves, because visibility is crucial when freedoms are under threat and judgment is the pervading attitude at the top.

In this issue we've got poet and photographer Tommy Bruce's Furry portraits; a sexy coloring and activity book from Charlie Herrick with some informative text from CP contributing writer and sex educator at Sugar, Karen Peltier; Maura Callahan’s review of Iron Crow Theatre’s “Fucking A,” a dystopian play about an abortionist living in a world not unlike our own, plagued by shame; and a look at the Baltimore Eagle both past—via photos by Jamie Onderdonk—and present by way of CP columnist and Lecturer of Gender and Women's Studies at UMBC Kate Drabinski's tour of the newly opened Baltimore Eagle. (Brandon Soderberg)