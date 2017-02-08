The 2017 Sex Issue
That a Sex Issue is automatically controversial or at least subversive says more about American attitudes toward sex and sexuality than it does an alt-weekly's “edginess” or whatever; but OK, well, here we are with our annual Sex Issue while Donald Trump occupies the Oval Office (he has, among other things, asked that female staffers “dress like women”) and right behind him is VP Mike Pence, who thinks you can electroshock the gay out of people. So City Paper has decided to put together a Sex Issue that comes out and celebrates a few variances in sex and sexuality, with a focus on the visual, and just lets these things speak for themselves, because visibility is crucial when freedoms are under threat and judgment is the pervading attitude at the top.
In this issue we've got poet and photographer Tommy Bruce's Furry portraits; a sexy coloring and activity book from Charlie Herrick with some informative text from CP contributing writer and sex educator at Sugar, Karen Peltier; Maura Callahan’s review of Iron Crow Theatre’s “Fucking A,” a dystopian play about an abortionist living in a world not unlike our own, plagued by shame; and a look at the Baltimore Eagle both past—via photos by Jamie Onderdonk—and present by way of CP columnist and Lecturer of Gender and Women's Studies at UMBC Kate Drabinski's tour of the newly opened Baltimore Eagle. (Brandon Soderberg)
Sex Issue Coloring Book
Iconic Baltimore gay bar The Eagle is finally back—and revamped
The Baltimore Eagle has finally landed in Station North. The waiting has been palpable, at least for the queer folks who have watched their bars and clubs close one by one as assimilation and capitalism do their ugly work. When construction delays and a shake up on the liquor board put the Eagle's...
Iron Crow Theatre's "Fucking A" is fucking sad
As the title would suggest, there is no subtlety in Suzan-Lori Parks' "Fucking A." In the dystopian future world crafted by Parks back in 2000, everything seems to exist in the extreme—the subjugation and exploitation of women, the political reach of the aristocracy, the wealth gap, the bloodthirst...