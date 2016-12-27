The 2016 Top Ten Issue: The Year In Review
Top Ten Baltimore News Stories of 2016
1. All charges are dropped against officers accused in Freddie Gray’s death. President Barack Obama told The New Yorker that the day after the election, he held a meeting with staff members, many of whom were demoralized after Donald Trump’s surprise presidential victory. “History does not move...
Top Ten Newsmakers of 2016
1. Baltimore City Health Commissioner Leana Wen We at City Paper knew we wanted—no, needed—to cover Dr. Wen this year because she is so forward-thinking, tireless, and committed to the city. She packs her schedule from sunrise to sunset, because her ability to do the job well is related to her...
Top Ten Non-Local Albums of 2016
1. Beyoncé, “Lemonade” (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment) Beyoncé did a lot this year. Most recently, she took the stage at the Country Music Awards, flanked by the Dixie Chicks, and dared anyone in the audience and at home not to enjoy themselves. The song she performed, ‘Daddy Lessons,’...
Top Ten Baltimore Singles of 2016
1. Dooley, Tlow, and Lor Roger, ‘CIT4DT’ (self-released) The day after the election, when everyone was trying however they could to grapple with the reality that Donald Trump is evidently going to be our next President, it was important to remember that while some people were presented with the...
Top Ten Baltimore Albums of 2016
1. JPEGMAFIA, “Black Ben Carson” (Memorials Of Distinction) Every song on “Black Ben Carson” wields the kind of weaponized vitriol usually reserved for socialist meme pages on Facebook. The title is reason enough to draft legislation to make license plates wider in the new year, but it isn’t just...
Top Ten Films of 2016
1. “Moonlight” (Barry Jenkins, United States) One of many ways “Moonlight” feels transcendently sensitive is in its storytelling; we drop into the life of Chiron at three distinct chapters, but we aren’t filled in on the gaps or the backstory. We’re just there in the moment with young Chiron (Alex...
Top Ten Television Shows of 2016
1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix) There are the obvious precedents for this story about a bunch of kids in ’80s Midwest who stumble upon an alternate universe after their friend goes missing ("The X-Files," early Stephen King, "E.T.") and there is the less canonical stuff that the show latches onto...
Top Ten Art Shows of 2016
1. Abigail DeVille, “Only When It’s Dark Enough Can You See the Stars” via The Contemporary at the Peale Museum There is always more to say about this work, an installation by Abigail DeVille in the former Peale Museum, commissioned by The Contemporary, which is why it’s our number one art show...
Top Ten Stage Productions of 2016
1. “Cleveland” (Psychic Readings) Anchored by spit-take performances from Madison Coan as a girl who just wants a dress to wear to the school dance and Cricket Arrison as her mother who may be from outer effing space, this production captured everything that makes Psychic Readings’ Late Night Theatre...
Top Ten New Restaurants of 2016
1. Gunther & Co. (3650 Toone St., [443] 869-6874, eatatgunther.com) When I walked through the doors of Gunther & Co., the first large-scale restaurant that has opened in Canton in a while, I was taken aback with how owners Nancy Hart and Jerry Trice (who’s also the chef) reimagined the former Gunther...