Abused

& Tired

The Bell Foundry's artist-tenants and the Baltimore Rock Opera Society bounce back after eviction

by Maura Callahan and Rebekah Kirkman

Photos by Audrey Gatewood

On the cold and wet December morning that city officials evicted the tenants of the Bell Foundry, the upstairs folks had just been talking about how to make their space structurally safer. The Ghost Ship fire in Oakland had happened days before, and several Bell tenants had friends who perished in that fire. A few former residents said that the fire marshals brought up Oakland during the surprise inspection of the Bell, where they found enough structural and physical safety issues—an overwhelmed electrical system connected to a stove, a makeshift third floor built above the second, evidence of past electrical fire, removed ceiling beams, insufficient entrances and exits to the basement, fire barriers missing between spaces, among several other violations—to declare the space an imminent threat and shut it down.

Because the upstairs tenants weren’t supposed to be living there—the space was officially understood as artist studios only—they couldn’t admit they were living there at first, which meant they weren’t offered assistance relocating. But it was no secret that it was being used as a living space.

The community came out strong to support the evictees—in the form of offering housing, moving assistance, and raising over $21,000 via GoFundMe.

Immediately, the BROS feared the end of the space that they’d spent years improving would mean the end of the company altogether.

“It’s entirely possible this could sink us,” BROS Artistic Director Aran Keating said on the day of the eviction.

No one wants their space to be unsafe. And for many of the Bell Foundry’s tenants, physical safety was a less pressing concern, especially for those of marginalized identities. Within the last year, the Bell, as a home and as a venue, had become a safer space for primarily people of color and queer and trans folks.

“This place saved my life,” said second floor tenant Qué Pequeño after being kicked out. “Literally.”

For BROS, the Bell was where they built their elaborate sets and props, fashioned costumes, brainstormed librettos, dreamt up heroes and villains, and taught their hundreds of volunteers how to make live theater from scratch since 2013.

The Bell Foundry eviction still marks its tenants and the art scene at large. A few weeks after the eviction, new mayor Catherine Pugh established a task force tied to venue safety, though it has been deemed ineffectual by many and still does not include any Bell Foundry tenants as members. Related to this task force is an agreement between the city, property owners, and artists that certain undisclosed DIY venues would put a temporary hold on having shows until the spaces are brought up to code, which has effectively killed a lot of the energy of the music and arts scene.

The upstairs tenants lost their workspace and home, and downstairs the BROS were locked out of their headquarters until mid-February, when they acquired a use and occupancy permit after making safety improvements to the floor—the violations of which were relatively minor and inexpensive to repair compared to the significant violations found on the second floor and basement—and were allowed to re-enter and resume their work.

But during the time that the Bell was totally shuttered, BROS put on a performance at the Ottobar, and many of the second floor tenants, including Qué, organized and performed at shows at other venues, and remain constant figures in the scene even in their displacement. The massive blow to the scene wasn’t quite enough to break it.

On the cold and wet December morning that city officials evicted the tenants of the Bell Foundry, the upstairs folks had just been talking about how to make their space structurally safer. The Ghost Ship fire in Oakland had happened days before, and several Bell tenants had friends who perished in that fire. A few former residents said that the fire marshals brought up Oakland during the surprise inspection of the Bell, where they found enough structural and physical safety issues—an overwhelmed electrical system connected to a stove, a makeshift third floor built above the second, evidence of past electrical fire, removed ceiling beams, insufficient entrances and exits to the basement, fire barriers missing between spaces, among several other violations—to declare the space an imminent threat and shut it down.

Because the upstairs tenants weren’t supposed to be living there—the space was officially understood as artist studios only—they couldn’t admit they were living there at first, which meant they weren’t offered assistance relocating. But it was no secret that it was being used as a living space.

The community came out strong to support the evictees—in the form of offering housing, moving assistance, and raising over $21,000 via GoFundMe.

Immediately, the BROS feared the end of the space that they’d spent years improving would mean the end of the company altogether.

“It’s entirely possible this could sink us,” BROS Artistic Director Aran Keating said on the day of the eviction.

No one wants their space to be unsafe. And for many of the Bell Foundry’s tenants, physical safety was a less pressing concern, especially for those of marginalized identities. Within the last year, the Bell, as a home and as a venue, had become a safer space for primarily people of color and queer and trans folks.

“This place saved my life,” said second floor tenant Qué Pequeño after being kicked out. “Literally.”

For BROS, the Bell was where they built their elaborate sets and props, fashioned costumes, brainstormed librettos, dreamt up heroes and villains, and taught their hundreds of volunteers how to make live theater from scratch since 2013.

The Bell Foundry eviction still marks its tenants and the art scene at large. A few weeks after the eviction, new mayor Catherine Pugh established a task force tied to venue safety, though it has been deemed ineffectual by many and still does not include any Bell Foundry tenants as members. Related to this task force is an agreement between the city, property owners, and artists that certain undisclosed DIY venues would put a temporary hold on having shows until the spaces are brought up to code, which has effectively killed a lot of the energy of the music and arts scene.

The upstairs tenants lost their workspace and home, and downstairs the BROS were locked out of their headquarters until mid-February, when they acquired a use and occupancy permit after making safety improvements to the floor—the violations of which were relatively minor and inexpensive to repair compared to the significant violations found on the second floor and basement—and were allowed to re-enter and resume their work.

But during the time that the Bell was totally shuttered, BROS put on a performance at the Ottobar, and many of the second floor tenants, including Qué, organized and performed at shows at other venues, and remain constant figures in the scene even in their displacement. The massive blow to the scene wasn’t quite enough to break it.