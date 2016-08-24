Sunday: Baltimore Record Bazaar

Aug. 28

Noon-7 p.m., Windup Space, 12 W. North Ave., (410) 244-8855, thewindupspace.com, no cover.

Sure, some hyper-obsessed record connoisseurs might come across as pretentious; but stigma aside, there’s really nothing like dropping the needle on a new old record and hearing undiscovered tunes, or listening to a longtime favorite like you’ve never heard it before. In addition to a wide selection of records, this bi-monthly record pop-up shop also has plenty of tapes and CDs to peruse alongside live DJ sets, food, and drink specials.