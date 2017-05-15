Sept. 15: Sturgill Simpson

Maybe you saw current "real country music" hero and low-key authentic country troll Sturgill Simpson on "Saturday Night Live" back in January. During his performance of ‘Call To Arms,’ a hearty protest song which sounded as much like Sonny Sharrock guitar skronk as Blooz Brothers rockin' and rollin' culminated with Simpson scowling and throwing his guitar down and staring out, pissed at that live studio audience. That it happened just a few days out from Toby Keith's toothy jingoism at Trump's inauguration was an added bonus. Simpson has been touring a lot lately, riding the ongoing wave of critical love for 2016's "A Sailor's Guide To Earth," a soul-jazz-infused country-western record about being a dad, his own dad, heroin addiction, and the military-industrial complex, complete with a Nirvana 'In Bloom' cover. There really isn't a stronger or more sincere guy-with-a-guitar than Simpson, and no one seems to be using their success to see what they can get away with more than Simpson either. 8 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, (410) 715-5550, merriweathermusic.com, $40-$59.50. (Brandon Soderberg)