Saturday: "These Eyes"

Aug. 27

Shane McCallum was convicted of killing John Perkins when he was a young adult, and he spent the next 37 years of his life in a Maryland prison. During his time in prison, he threw himself into his art. He painted portraits of his fellow inmates' loved ones, worked on murals in the visitors rooms, and donated his art for occasional shows, such as the Maryland Inmate Art Exhibit to Benefit Victims of Crime, held at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center in 2005. McCallum was released on parole last year, and was diagnosed with terminal cancer shortly after. He passed away in July. His first solo show, organized in part by Dave Eassa (of Free Space, an art program in Maryland correctional facilities, where the two met), celebrates McCallum's life and vision as an artist, and any proceeds from artwork sales will go towards funeral costs and donations to the hospice center where he spent his last days. Opening reception 7-10 p.m., through Sept. 4; Gallery Four, 405 W. Franklin St., fourth floor, galleryfour.net, freespace-md.org, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)