Saturday: Maryland Renaissance Festival

Aug. 27

You know how ladies at Renaissance Festivals let their bosoms kinda overflow out of their corsets? That's a good thing; you don't want those getting suffocated. I recently learned from an experienced friend that this is called "beaching the clams." So what does that make wearing a codpiece—retacting the conch? Whatever it's called, make sure you do that, or beach your clams, for the return of the Renaissance Festival, where overpriced unidentifiable fried food on sticks and goblets full of ale are in abundance. Don't miss the jousting tournament. Through Oct. 23, 1821 Crownsville Road, Annapolis, (410) 266-7304, rennfest.com, $8-$24. (Maura Callahan)