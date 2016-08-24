Saturday: Hope Floats: A Jones Falls Valley Flood Benefit

Aug. 27

7-10 p.m., Union Craft Brewing, 1700 Union Ave., Suite D, (410) 467-0290, unioncraftbrewing.com, $25.

Last month, Meadow Mill businesses suffered serious damage as a result of the flooding of the Jones Falls. Being good neighbors, Union Craft Brewery is hosting a fundraiser to help the businesses get back on their feet. Kick back to live music from Books Long, Joseph & The Beasts, and DJ Who while guzzling beer and gorging on food from Woodberry Kitchen and Well Crafted Pizza—all proceeds go to the businesses affected by the flood.