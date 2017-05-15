Road Trip Games

You can’t have a proper road trip without a road trip game, and everyone has a favorite. If you don’t, I have one for you I learned from some Vermont friends: anal. Nope, it’s not a sex thing (unless you want it to be). All you do is put the word “anal” before the model name of every camper or RV you see—and it’s always, without fail, hilarious. If that sounds juvenile to you, that’s because it is. But you’re in the comfort of your car; no one’s gonna judge. And you can play with your traveling buddy or by yourself if you’re driving solo. Here are some actual gems my partner and I have collected on our trips: anal lance, anal bounder, anal pursuit, anal viking, and—yes, really—anal invader. Godspeed. (Maura Callahan)