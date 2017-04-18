OG Diesel, a maximalist mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush will knock you the fuck out

Lots of dealers have taken to selling mixes and weed hybrids lately. I have taken to calling this kind of experimentation with weed, this mixing and matching and mashing-up of strains, "weed maximalism." It dovetails with maximalism in the artistic sense—a response to there being too much. It makes sense that the maximalist impulse has come to weed growing. Thanks to recent adjustments in marijuana legalization and evolution in medicinal marijuana, there's more of a variety of weed out there and it's moving around the country more and that's wonderful and the result is people fucking with all these types of weed. You're also seeing weed maximalism with, say, Taco Bell's stoner-catering menus in which it finds infinite ways to combine all the foods it sells (I mean, Sriracha Chicken Crunchwrap Sliders?), or even increasingly baroque bongs, pipes, and vaporizers. It's weed that can't make up its mind about what it was trying to do to me.

OG Diesel—a mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush—is a maximalist go-to with results that have been appropriately mixed. OG Diesel overwhelms. It's actually kind of zen, being totally zoned out, but it neither comforts you nor affords you any kind of insight. And when the high is gone, you're left with a responsibility hangover—all the stuff you forgot about, all the anxiety that disappeared (as opposed to subsiding which is what other kinds of weed will do to you) comes back and you feel very doomed. OG Diesel isn't my thing, for right now at least, though I hesitate to call this a "bad high" because apparently it's a very good strain for anxiety and I can see why: Someone who is more afflicted than me could greatly benefit from feeling like they're somewhere else and nothing matters for a little while.

Strength: 9

Nose: a cat lady who just died's house after a landlord valiantly tried to clean the place up

Euphoria: 6

Existential Dread: 9

Freaking Out When Crazy Person Approaches You: 9

Drink Pairing: Mountain Dew

Music Pairing: Fire-Toolz, "Drip Mental"

Rating: 4