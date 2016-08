Aug. 29

8:30 p.m., The Depot, 1726 N. Charles St., (443) 324-5190, depotbaltimore.com, $7.

Buying a ticket or a tape goes a long way in keeping live music alive in Baltimore. Feed The Scene helps to put an end to the “starving artist” trope by housing and feeding local and touring bands, so attending FTS-hosted shows takes that ticket a half-step further. Tonight’s show brings out Arliss Nancy’s gritty Americana all the way from Colorado, plus local flavor by Whale Show and Golden Sombreros.