Melo Returns Carmelo Anthony adds to his Charm City legacy as host of The Basketball Tournament By Ethan McLeod

Hoop dreams often incubate in dim, cramped gyms, much like the one at the Mount Royal Rec Center. On a Wednesday night in May, eight or so kids from the 12-and-under Mount Royal Eagles haul ass to loop back through passing and layup lines and take orders from Coach Carlton Carrington, a volunteer at the center, where Darrell Corbett serves as assistant recreation director. A solitary 2005 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) championship banner for the Team Melo 16-and-under squad hangs on the wall, but down the hall in Corbett's office rests a veritable shrine: photos affixed to bulletin boards, championship plaques on the wall, game-worn Olympic jerseys on hangers—all from Carmelo Anthony, the Baltimore-born ballplayer who achieved NBA grandeur. Around this time 20 years ago, Anthony would have been right there in line at Mount Royal Rec, catching shit from Corbett if he wasn't hustling back during drills. Anyone who wanted to play had to hustle. "He never had a problem with [hustling]," Corbett says in his office in May. "Being down on Pennsylvania Avenue, down at Robert C. Marshall [Rec Center]? You'd better be tough, you'd better be able to scrap up and play some defense. So that was never a problem." At 33, Carmelo Anthony has distinguished himself as one of the league's most lethal scorers. His barrages come without warning. His 6-foot-8-inch frame can seem illusory with his crafty post moves. Many Knicks fans may groan to think of his isolation-heavy style in today's quick-passing, three-point-shot-reliant NBA, but Anthony has stayed a perennial threat, a reliable sharpshooter, and one of the league's best mid-range scorers as he approaches his 15th season. Look no further than his 45-point outing against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 29 to see his skill set on display. Anthony ascended from local rec and AAU ball into high school stardom. He remained in the area for three years at Towson Catholic High School before transferring to elite Virginia prep school Oak Hill Academy, where he led his team to a 32-1 record that included a win over LeBron James' St. Vincent-St. Mary High School. He then earned a scholarship to play at Syracuse University—and pulled off the minimum ACT score to qualify, Corbett notes—and catapulted from a historic NCAA championship season to the third pick in the 2003 NBA draft. He signed lucrative eight- and nine-figure deals, first in Denver and then in New York. He played on four Olympic teams, winning three gold medals and setting a single-player career scoring record for USA Basketball. As of press time, Anthony's name is swirling in trade rumors involving the Knicks and the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Intermittently over his 14 seasons in the NBA, Anthony paid back his home city, sponsoring AAU teams, fixing up the former Carmelo Anthony Youth Development Center (now the UA House at Fayette) and hosting annual tournaments. His solidarity with the city showed most recently in spring 2015, when he marched with residents here during the Baltimore Uprising. A clip from that April 30, 2015, procession shows a hulking Anthony striding proudly down W. North Avenue, clad in a black top hat and gray sweatshirt with "Cassius Clay" printed in red across the chest. He's with his business manager Robert "Bay" Frazier, as well as everyday Baltimoreans, some holding signs that read "Stop Racist Police Terror" and "#BlackLivesMatter." And still, he has his detractors here. Some point to his early publicity nightmares and legal troubles—arrests, an infamous local film appearance in the "Stop Snitching" DVD, an on-court brawl at Madison Square Garden against what would become his future team, the New York Knicks. Others say it's been years since he reaffirmed his philanthropic commitment to Baltimore, citing partnerships that fell off or charitable ideas that never transpired. But if there's been any drought in Melo's public generosity, it's set to end this summer. From Aug. 1-3, Anthony will serve as a ceremonial host for the final two rounds of The Basketball Tournament, an annual 64-team, five-on-five, single-elimination melee of teams from around the world. Contenders each year feature combinations of NBA, international, and college talent, with the winning squad either taking home or donating the bulk of a $2 million cash prize. Think of it is as an international summertime all-star game, but without geographic parameters and with money on the line. The key change this year will be that Baltimore—not Philadelphia or New York—will have the spotlight. Coppin State University will host the semifinals and finals of the ESPN-televised tournament in its Physical Education Complex. Much of that is thanks to Anthony. "Baltimore will always have a special place in my heart, and I'm excited to bring a tournament like this to this city," he said in a statement in March, when ESPN revealed the Knicks star as this year's host. And he flashed his hometown pride: "Basketball and Baltimore go hand in hand. The perfect match. A city that is all about determination. A city that helped build me." (Anthony's agent and PR rep declined multiple requests to arrange an interview for this story.) Local marketing and event consultant LaRian Finney was instrumental in connecting tournament organizers with Anthony's camp. Seated at a table in the LB Bakery downtown in May, Finney describes how it all fell into place after he first spoke with Frazier and the director of Anthony's foundation, Asani Swann, back in November. "It made sense for Melo, how he feels about Baltimore," Finney says. "Melo's a basic cat, man. Like, 'Yeah, I'm an Olympian champion, but this is my home.'" Jon Mugar, The Basketball Tournament's founder and CEO, characterizes the collaboration during a phone call as "very organic," with most of the push to include Melo and bring the tournament to Baltimore coming from Anthony's camp, rather than organizers. "It was pretty easy," he says. "It wasn't a ton of lobbying, honestly, on our part…the idea of a massive, kind of democratic sports model, an open tournament that…gives anyone the ability to jump into an event, that ends up on national TV on ESPN, really appealed to Melo's team."

From as young as age 9, Anthony's drive helped him stand out from his peers, according to Mitch Wise, a retired coach of 40 years and the former director of Upton's Robert C. Marshall Rec Center. Wise began coaching Anthony not long after he moved from New York with his mother, Mary, to his childhood home on Myrtle Avenue. He watched the future star develop during their five or so years together. "All he wanted to do was play basketball, every day," Wise says, seated in a staff break room at the Mount Royal Rec Center. "I look out the door and he's standing there looking back at me, waiting for me to open the door so he'd be the first one in." Signs of a star in the making began to show by age 14, with Corbett's AAU squad. "He was never afraid of competition… he'd always score. He was gonna put the ball in the basket," Corbett says. "You could always tell he was gonna be good, you just never knew how good." Mike Daniel, who coached Anthony at Towson Catholic, said in a 2011 interview with Newsday that he "was like a string bean," physically—"he was all arms and legs." But, Daniel added, "he was very competitive and very confident...Carmelo thought he was the best player on the court. He always does." Corbett says Anthony's "breakout party" came during a game in Detroit not long after his 15-year-old guard hit a growth spurt: "Here's this kid who's like 6'4" and has always been a guard, and now you're trying to play him in the low post…So when you put your big against him, here comes a show. Crossover-dunk. Crossover-dunk. What can you do with it? It's like a cakewalk." Anthony was by no means a lone standout from the Mount Royal AAU program. Corbett rattles off names: Will Barton (of the Denver Nuggets), Josh Selby (once with the Memphis Grizzlies, now playing in Israel), former teammates Malcolm Delaney (Atlanta Hawks) and Donté Greene (previously with the Sacramento Kings, most recently playing in Puerto Rico), plus hoops stars-turned-NFLers like Tavon Austin (Los Angeles Rams), Charles Tapper (Dallas Cowboys), and Cyrus Jones (New England Patriots). The city's best players, Anthony included, are known for their toughness, Corbett says: "You're coming into Baltimore and you know you'll get grit, toughness, he'll go through a brick wall for you, he's not gonna quit, and he's gonna scrap up." Wise now counts Anthony among the city's best-ever players, alongside Dunbar graduates Muggsy Bogues, Skip Wise (no relation), and Sam Cassell. While Anthony can't compete with Cassell's three championship rings, he's carved out his own spot in NBA history, tallying 10 All-Star Game appearances, six All-NBA team selections, a scoring title, three Olympic gold medals, and an NCAA championship. He currently sits at 25th all-time in NBA scoring with 24,156 points, and should have no trouble moving deep into the top-20 this year, barring injury.

The Baltimore players who ascend to the pros have to be strong and protected off the court. Wise points to academics—"he always had good grades; he was smart"— and a strong peer support system that Anthony had as key factors to his success. "If Carmelo was going home, one of [his teammates] might walk him home, make sure that nobody bothered him. It wasn't that far to get to his house, but they just would do it," Wise says. If Anthony did slip up academically—it happened when he was in middle school, Corbett says—the structure from organized hoops helped to right his path. Wise says he never even let his players take the floor if they didn't have the grades. "About seventh or eighth grade, his mom was like, 'We've gotta do something.' She was ready to send him back to New York," Corbett says. "Carmelo was in advanced academics when he got here. Smart kid. Just down there in the environment, playing around, being silly, needed some structure. I knew he was gonna get the discipline because he'd be here with me." Finney, the marketing consultant who helped connect Anthony with The Basketball Tournament, attests to the importance of that structure, recalling his own experiences playing AAU ball while growing up in Cherry Hill. "A lot of kids…find this as a way to build character, to build friendship, to put some structure within their lives," he says. "I know it was a major component when I was growing up. It was really what began to give me structure moving forward." Baltimore isn't a complete stranger to The Basketball Tournament. Coppin's new head basketball coach, Juan Dixon, a West Baltimore native and NBA veteran, coached teams dubbed DMV's Finest and Team Maryland in past tournaments. "[The Basketball Tournament] is run extremely well," Dixon says. "They're very organized, and they do it the right way. For the purse to be that much, you don't have a choice but to do it the right way." While many of the participants are pros themselves—City of Gods, the Hollins Market-based streetwear shop, sent NBA talent-stacked teams to the semifinals of the last two tournaments—others are semi-pro or ex-college players, or even playground legends. Teams apply to play by April 1. At a minimum, each one has to have a general manager and at least seven (but not more than 15) players. A team can also have one or more coaches on its roster, as well as "boosters" who help solicit votes from fans online and provide other off-court support. Each squad has to rack up at least 100 votes on the TBT website to be eligible to play; tournament organizers then make their picks based on the strength of each team's application, overall talent level, and other criteria. Those who want to add more than nine players have to shell out $1,000 for each additional member, and pay other fees if they add players once the tournament has already started. Mugar preaches the everyman appeal of this design. "We want to give basketball players the ability to show they belong, where maybe people told them that they don't belong, and people who haven't been signed into the NBA or, for whatever reason, haven't caught on," he says. "We're giving them a platform to prove people wrong." In addition to serving as the tournament's first-ever ceremonial host, Anthony has collaborated with The Basketball Tournament's organizers and the city to introduce a pilot civic event called the Day of Giving to benefit Baltimore. The day will include a health and wellness fair hosted by the City Health Department at Mondawmin Mall across the street from the Coppin State campus, a job and entrepreneurship fair with Ray Lewis and his 1,000 job-creation initiative, and a transformative day of volunteer community cleanup in Upton, Penn North, Cherry Hill, and the area near North and Gay streets in East Baltimore. Finney sees the Day of Giving as a kumbaya affair; an opportunity to not only lift up Baltimore neighborhoods, but also push back against negative national perceptions about them stemming from media coverage of the 2015 uprising. "So you're gonna give out $2 million," he says. "But if you can impact thousands of people with a health and wellness fair, if you can employ three to four hundred people through your job and entrepreneurial piece, if you can go into Upton and Penn North and do a complete cleanup, refurbish some stores like the Avenue Market, that's sustainable." Anthony has acquired a respectable reputation today, due in no small part to his vocal activism ahead of the 2016 Olympics, when he called on athletes to be more socially active and condemned police violence against African-Americans and violence toward police, as well as his appearances with protesters the spring before here in Baltimore. That's been more than a decade in the making, however. He screwed up plenty early on, even while posting strong numbers from the start. In his second season with the Nuggets, in 2004-05, he was caught with a small amount of weed in his bag while boarding a plane. A friend took responsibility for the petty possession charge, which upset league brass and franchise executives, and brought Anthony unneeded negative attention as a young, black athlete. Two months later, Baltimore's notorious "Stop Snitching" video surfaced, with a hard-to-forget cameo from a 20-year-old Melo seated on a stoop next to an admitted drug dealer. The film was designed to intimidate police witnesses or informants. Anthony later apologized and said he didn't endorse the film's message. In 2008, he faced a drunk driving charge after he was pulled over in Denver and failed his sobriety tests. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser offense and was sentenced to a year of probation, 24 hours of community service, and a $1,000 fine.