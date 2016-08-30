McKeldin Plaza Timeline

1940s
The Inner Harbor's steamboats, which once carried goods and passengers up and down the East Coast, begin to close during World War II.
1962
The last steamboat company, the Old Bay Line, closes its final run.
1963
Theodore McKeldin is elected Mayor of Baltimore for the second time. He had served for two terms as governor in between his two mayorships. McKeldin was an early champion of racial integration in Baltimore, and an early proponent of redeveloping the Inner Harbor. His last term as mayor ended in 1967, and he remains, to date, the last Republican mayor of Baltimore.
1964
The first version of the Inner Harbor Master Plan is complete, commissioned by Charles Center - Inner Harbor Management, and designed by Wallace McHarg Roberts and Todd.
1968
Al Copp performs an experiment in real time traffic engineering to demonstrate the utility of the Calvert Street spur and the skywalks to the Light Street Pavilion.
1974
Work begins on the earliest part of the promenade.
1976
Tall ships dock on a newly opened public wharf in celebration of the Bicentennial. This event raises the visibility of the Inner Harbor for both Baltimore residents and tourists.
1978
Agreement is reached between Baltimore City and the Rouse Company to design and operate Harborplace. The Rouse Company's plans are approved by a public referendum.
1980
Grand opening of Harborplace.
1982
McKeldin Plaza and McKeldin Fountain open, designed by Thomas Todd of Wallace McHarg Roberts and Todd.
1991
Charles Center - Inner Harbor Management is merged with the Baltimore Development Corporation by Mayor Kurt Schmoke.
2004
Mayor Martin O'Malley announces a plan for the Inner Harbor, including measures that would turn Pratt, Light, and President streets into tree-lined pedestrian and bicycle-oriented boulevards.
2004
General Growth Properties takes over management of Harborplace after spending $12.6 billion to buy the Rouse Company.
2007
Master planners Ayers Saint Gross present their winning design competition entry for Pratt Street that includes restoring two-way car traffic, adding a giant video wall at the site of McKeldin Plaza, and removing the historic ship USS Constellation from the Inner Harbor.
2008
Pratt Street: Avenue of the Inner Harbor master plan is released, sponsored by various groups. This plan is never formally adopted by the Baltimore City Department of Planning.
2010
General Growth Properties fights bankruptcy and a hostile takeover bid.
2011
Occupy Baltimore camps in the plaza and fountain from October until December.
2011
Over 100 trees are removed from the Pratt Street corridor as part of setup for the Baltimore Grand Prix, planned by landscape architects Mahan Rykiel Associates. Baltimore Racing Development, the company in charge of the event series, promises to replace them, but most are still gone when the company's contract goes unrenewed by the city after the first race. BRD's two successor organizations eventually pulled out as well, after only two more races.
2013
Baltimore Inner Harbor 2.0 plan is released, again, sponsored by many groups, but never formally adopted.
2014
Investment bank T. Rowe Price announces that it is committing $250,000 toward the demolition of McKeldin Fountain.
2016
Downtown Partnership of Baltimore completes the removal of the first of McKeldin Fountain's skywalks over Light Street. The Downtown Partnership also announces that is abandoning previous plaza replacement designs by Mahan Rykiel and Ayers Saint Gross with Ziger/Snead, and that it will hold a design competition for the plaza in conjunction with the Baltimore City Department of Planning.