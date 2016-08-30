McKeldin Plaza Timeline

1940s

The Inner Harbor's steamboats, which once carried goods and passengers up and down the East Coast, begin to close during World War II.

1962

The last steamboat company, the Old Bay Line, closes its final run.

1963

Theodore McKeldin is elected Mayor of Baltimore for the second time. He had served for two terms as governor in between his two mayorships. McKeldin was an early champion of racial integration in Baltimore, and an early proponent of redeveloping the Inner Harbor. His last term as mayor ended in 1967, and he remains, to date, the last Republican mayor of Baltimore.

1964

The first version of the Inner Harbor Master Plan is complete, commissioned by Charles Center - Inner Harbor Management, and designed by Wallace McHarg Roberts and Todd.

1968

Al Copp performs an experiment in real time traffic engineering to demonstrate the utility of the Calvert Street spur and the skywalks to the Light Street Pavilion.

1974

Work begins on the earliest part of the promenade.

1976

Tall ships dock on a newly opened public wharf in celebration of the Bicentennial. This event raises the visibility of the Inner Harbor for both Baltimore residents and tourists.

1978

Agreement is reached between Baltimore City and the Rouse Company to design and operate Harborplace. The Rouse Company's plans are approved by a public referendum.

1980

Grand opening of Harborplace.

1982

McKeldin Plaza and McKeldin Fountain open, designed by Thomas Todd of Wallace McHarg Roberts and Todd.

1991

Charles Center - Inner Harbor Management is merged with the Baltimore Development Corporation by Mayor Kurt Schmoke.

2004

Mayor Martin O'Malley announces a plan for the Inner Harbor, including measures that would turn Pratt, Light, and President streets into tree-lined pedestrian and bicycle-oriented boulevards.

2004

General Growth Properties takes over management of Harborplace after spending $12.6 billion to buy the Rouse Company.

2007

Master planners Ayers Saint Gross present their winning design competition entry for Pratt Street that includes restoring two-way car traffic, adding a giant video wall at the site of McKeldin Plaza, and removing the historic ship USS Constellation from the Inner Harbor.

2008

Pratt Street: Avenue of the Inner Harbor master plan is released, sponsored by various groups. This plan is never formally adopted by the Baltimore City Department of Planning.

2010

General Growth Properties fights bankruptcy and a hostile takeover bid.

2011

Occupy Baltimore camps in the plaza and fountain from October until December.

2011

Over 100 trees are removed from the Pratt Street corridor as part of setup for the Baltimore Grand Prix, planned by landscape architects Mahan Rykiel Associates. Baltimore Racing Development, the company in charge of the event series, promises to replace them, but most are still gone when the company's contract goes unrenewed by the city after the first race. BRD's two successor organizations eventually pulled out as well, after only two more races.

2013

Baltimore Inner Harbor 2.0 plan is released, again, sponsored by many groups, but never formally adopted.

2014

Investment bank T. Rowe Price announces that it is committing $250,000 toward the demolition of McKeldin Fountain.

2016

Downtown Partnership of Baltimore completes the removal of the first of McKeldin Fountain's skywalks over Light Street. The Downtown Partnership also announces that is abandoning previous plaza replacement designs by Mahan Rykiel and Ayers Saint Gross with Ziger/Snead, and that it will hold a design competition for the plaza in conjunction with the Baltimore City Department of Planning.