June 3: Manny Machado Starting Lineup Giveaway

When I was a kid, Starting Lineups—little plastic figures depicting real-life sports stars—were among my favorite toys to collect. And really, they weren't toys to play with. You could move the arms of the figure and maybe, say, take off the helmet of a football player. But beyond that, the range of motion was limited—they were stuck swinging a bat or throwing a stiff arm on the way to the end zone or shooting a basketball, with a small plastic slab colored like the playing surface under one foot to keep them upright. I had Emmitt Smith and Ken Griffey Jr. and a bunch of Cal Ripkens and too many more to name here, and I had them all on display with my baseball card binders and other knick-knacks. They're packed away now; I'm not even sure where. But you can bet I'm excited to see the Orioles play the hated Boston Red Sox and receive a Starting Lineup of Orioles third baseman Manny Machado to put on my desk at work. 7:15 p.m., Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 333 W. Camden St., (888) 848-2473, orioles.com, $15-$102. (Brandon Weigel)