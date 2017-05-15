June 3: Jermaine Dupri presents SoSo Summer 17

I’m now at the age where the people behind hits of my youth are compelled—maybe by dwindling bank accounts, maybe because huge cheering crowds aren’t something you lose a taste for—to head out on the road for reunion tours. Last year, it was Diddy et al. and his Bad Boy reunion (which was great, save for when Diddy brought his millennial son onstage to perform for a bit, though the audience politely endured that part). This year, it’s Dupri, the rapper/producer responsible for most of the songs I danced to at my senior prom (‘You Make Me Wanna,’ ‘Money Ain’t a Thang,’ ‘Honey,’ etc.). Now, I’m gonna be honest: I don’t know the other entertainers on this tour: Miss Mulatto, Supa Peach, and The Rap Game are all foreign to me. I’d much rather see him performing alongside Da Brat or DMX. Maybe even Jay-Z, although he’ll probably be busy with the twins. But maybe it won’t be so bad. Take a youngster with you and pretend to be hip. Report back with your findings. 7 p.m., Pier Six Pavilion, 731 Eastern Ave., piersixpavilion.com, $16-$158. (Lisa Snowden-McCray)