June 3: Boundary Block Party

This will be the 10th year now that the Boundary Block Party has brought neighbors from Sandtown-Winchester, Upton, Druid Heights, Madison Park, Penn North, Bolton Hill, and Reservoir Hill together at the small park where three of those neighborhoods meet for an afternoon full of hot dogs and burgs, arts and crafts, fresh produce, dance and marching band performances, and various other types of community nourishment. Last year, a Sandtown pastor vowed to camp out on the roof of Jubilee Arts until 514 people from the community voted in Maryland’s primary election, and we saw kids battle rapping with the Llamadon crew. The party was joyful and beautiful and warm, the kind of thing you want to see happen all over, earnestly, more often in this city. As part of the resource fair last year, City Paper had a table, and we'll be there again this year, so come on out. Noon-4 p.m., Pennsylvania Avenue Triangle Park, corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Presstman Street, noboundariescoalition.com, free. (Rebekah Kirkman)