June 23: Trixie Little presents: The End Times Are Near

Stephen Hawking recently said that the end times are indeed near—like 100 years away near. But really, it doesn’t take a genius to get that sense. Climate change is ramping up and our government (which just might get us killed before global warming does) is doing less and less to combat it. But hometown burlesque heroine Trixie Little says not to fear. She returns to Baltimore as Mistress Honey Hole, the “charismatic leader of the Cult of the Radiant Depths,” along with a string of special guests to give a glimpse into a cosmic death that might not actually be so bad. At the very least, this human extinction has acrobatics and striptease and psychedelia. If you haven’t seen Trixie yet, don’t miss this—it could be your last chance. 7:30 p.m., Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave., (410) 276-1651, creativealliance.org, $22 for members, $25 general admission (plus $3 at the door). (Maura Callahan)