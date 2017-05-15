June 23: Steve Miller Band with special guest Peter Frampton

Pompatus goiter-rocker (and 2016 Rock Hall of Fame inductee) Steve Miller brings his classic rock juggernaut band to Maryland again, this time with special motherfuckin’ guest Peter Frampton, who is not quite as old and has not sold quite so many records (as he was never able to duplicate 1976’s eight-million-selling “Frampton Comes Alive”), but does have his very own Grammy Award—which he got in 2007. Peak mid-‘70s aural (if not ocular) goodness will certainly ensue, with renditions of ‘The Joker,’ ‘Fly Like an Eagle,’ ‘Rock’n Me,’ ‘Jet Airliner,’ ‘Take the Money and Run,’ ‘Jungle Love,’ ‘Swingtown,’ and ‘Abracadabra,’ among lesser-known Millerisms. With a past membership enough to field two football teams (complete with designated place-kickers), it’s fair to say that Steve is the only essential member. Still, it’s sad to remember that founding drummer Tim Davis, guitarist James Cooke, “Joker”-era drummer John King, and long-time multi-instrumentalist Norton Buffalo are all gone, and good that Miller’s still around to reprise the glory days. Do you feel? 7:30 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia, (410) 715-5550, merriweathermusic.com, $45-$350. (Edward Ericson Jr.)