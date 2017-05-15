June 2 and 3: Nights on the Fringe

The Charm City Fringe Festival—a multi-venue showcase of relatively under-the-radar performers from Baltimore and beyond—only comes once a year, and it’s not until November. But you can whet your palate at the Baltimore Theatre Project this summer with two nights of theater, dance, comedy, poetry, circus arts, puppetry, and more. Highlights at this year’s mini-Fringe include Southwest Baltimore favorite Black Cherry Puppet Theater, youth hip-hop performances from Bmore Than Dance, film shorts curated by the Maryland Film Festival, and Afro House’s musical performance “Astronaut Symphony.” Rarely can you see slam poets and acrobats on the same stage on the same night. Get your fix here. 7:30 p.m. both nights, Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St., (410) 539-3091, charmcityfringe.com/tickets, $20 for one night, $35 for two. (Maura Callahan)