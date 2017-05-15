June 2-4: Capital Jazz Fest

OK so forget all about that naked-ass video from 2013 (and the ensuing copyright lawsuit from Marvin Gaye’s estate): If Robin Thicke is not a purist’s idea of a jazz man (an azz man, maybe!), there is no doubt he puts on a hell of a show. Even though the live act could never match the pseudo-erotic intimacy of the soft-porn videos that have long been Thicke’s stock in trade, with friends like Pharrell, Nelly, Kendrick Lamar, Nick Cannon, Miley, 2 Chainz, and the whole brace of scenesters in the Interscope/MTV orbit, you really don’t know what the hell is going to happen. Anything could happen! And isn’t that the point of attending a live concert? OK, even if not, then go for Charlie Wilson, late of The Gap Band, which for decades rocked your mutha-funkin’ world with more beats and more hooks, more pure soul than anyone this side of Prince’s stable. Goddammit! The man has 11 Grammy noms without the Gap Band. How outstanding is that? ‘There Goes my Baby,’ ‘Without You’; songs that not only get you laid, but get played at your damn wedding. Working with Snoop, Rick Ross, Kanye and the whole pantheon, it bears remembering that, in the early ‘90s, Wilson snorted up his whole stack and ended up homeless on the street before cleaning up and marrying his social worker, Mahin Tat, to whom he remains married. He’s also a cancer survivor. Real life, people: It drops the bomb on you. 8 p.m., Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, (410) 715-5550, merriweathermusic.com, $59.50-$250. (Edward Ericson Jr.)