June 2-25: "Promenade: Baltimore"

In the spring, Single Carrot took theatergoers around its Remington neighborhood as part of "A Short Reunion," a series of nine plays in people's homes and out on the streets. Now, the company will make the whole city its oyster for "Promenade: Baltimore." A co-production with Hungarian company Stereo Akt, the play puts the audience on a bus to cruise the city's streets, through "neighborhoods both familiar and unknown," as actors present "poetic expressions" of everyday life in the city. The ride is accompanied by music, narration, and stories told by residents. Not much is known beyond that, but given the concept and Single Carrot’s many successful attempts at toying with form, this is one not to miss. Thursdays and Fridays 6:30 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Single Carrot Theatre, 2600 N. Howard St., (443) 844-9253, singlecarrot.com, $30-$35. (Brandon Weigel)