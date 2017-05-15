June 17: Celebration "Wounded Healer" Album Release Party

Bands come and bands go—it's true both on a national stage and here in the city's music scene. Few have been as durable and compelling as Celebration, the psychedelic rock band that is nearing its 15th year of existence. From the sound of it, though, maintaining a band while pushing toward advanced adultdom is not without its problems. An announcement for "Wounded Healer," the band's new album, from label Bella Union has lead singer Katrina Ford alluding to "[f]antastical musical adventures against the backdrop of adult crisis." The soulful electro-pop of 'Freedom Ring' and rollicking 'Rolling On,' the first two tracks on the album, show Celebration still has some tricks up its sleeve. You won't want to miss the band's engaging, always-fun live show, which includes opening performances of futurist sexy jamz by Chiffon, ambient electronic music from Rod Hamilton and Tiffany Seal, and DJing by John Jones. 9 p.m., The Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard St., (410) 662-0069, theottobar.com, $12. (Brandon Weigel)